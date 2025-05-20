Nagaland to implement ILP in Dimapur, Chumoukedima & Niuland

Dimapur: Dimapur DC Tinojongshi Chang on Tuesday informed the non-Naga communities residing in Dimapur, Chumoukedima and Niuland districts of Nagaland, that the inner line permit (ILP) will surely be implemented in the three districts this time.

The DC held a meeting with the non-Naga communities at his office conference hall today to inform this. The ILP regime is already in force in other districts of the state.

Chang told media persons after the meeting that the state cabinet on May 14 reiterated that the ILP will be implemented in Dimapur, Chumoukedima and Niuland districts.

“Accordingly, we have informed different organisations and communities that the ILP will be implemented in the three districts this time, no matter what,” he said.

Chang noted that there was some confusion among the communities that though the government had notified implementation of ILP in the three districts through earlier notifications in 2018, 2019 and 2023, it did not become a reality.

“They thought it would be the same again,” he said, adding said it had to be kept in abeyance because of Covid and other issues.

“We called them to clarify that this time the ILP in the three districts will definitely be implemented,” he said.

Asked when it will be implemented, he said a notification will be issued.

He also said the government had decided to set up an ILP enforcement directorate by deploying officials from various departments.

The DC hoped that the district administration would be able to set up an ILP cell after the establishment of the directorate.