Guwahati: The launch of the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign (TFYC) 3.0 under the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) of the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Nagaland, was organized at Baptist College, Kohima on Thursday.

It was a huge success that underscored the importance of shunning the practice of tobacco use.

It reiterated the government’s continued resolve to achieve a tobacco-free generation.

The Tobacco Free Youth Campaign, launched by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in 2023, is a national initiative aimed at educating and empowering the youth to resist or quit tobacco use.

Commissioner and Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, Anoop Khinchi who unveiled the campaign, said, underlined Nagaland’s alarming rates of tobacco consumption among both adults and minors, and the decreasing age of initiation.

He sought for a shift “from isolated interventions to a system-wide approach, stressing the need for inter-departmental coordination, vendor licensing, and capacity building among stakeholders.”

“Every school declared tobacco-free, every village enforcing the law, and every young person who chooses to say no to tobacco is a step toward a healthier Nagaland,” Khinchi stated, while administering the Anti-Tobacco Pledge, symbolizing the collective commitment to the cause.