Guwahati: Nagaland University has introduced a new postgraduate programme in Rural Development and Management aimed at preparing professionals to address developmental challenges in rural areas, officials said on Monday.

The programme, launched under the Department of Rural Development and Planning, was approved during the university’s 40th Academic Council meeting. It will admit 20 students in its first batch.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to Vice-Chancellor Jagdish Patnaik, the course is particularly relevant given that over 70 per cent of Nagaland’s population resides in rural areas. He said the programme will provide students with knowledge in areas such as rural economy, governance, social dynamics, natural resource management, and the planning and execution of development schemes.

“This programme is a step toward building a cadre of trained professionals who can contribute to rural development, governance, and sustainable livelihoods in Nagaland and the North Eastern Region,” Patnaik said.

Graduates of the course are expected to find opportunities in government departments, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), academia, and entrepreneurship.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Applications for the programme are open until July 20. The entrance test for non-CUET candidates will be held on July 28, 2025.