Guwahati: Nagaland University research scholar Shisak Sharma, from the Department of Chemistry, scored among the Top Scorers in the GO4Youth 2025 Green Olympiad, a prestigious national-level examination on environmental awareness and sustainability conducted by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), New Delhi.

Shisak achieved a remarkable score of 94%, earning a Certificate of Distinction, a Certificate of Excellence, a medal, and a cash prize.

The GO4Youth organization honored him under the category of Top Scorers of GO4Youth – State/UT, and he proudly represented Nagaland University on the national stage.

The Vice-Chancellor of Nagaland University, J.K. Patnaik, extended heartfelt congratulations to Shisak Sharma and commended his supervisor, Prof. Dipak Sinha, and the entire Department of Chemistry for their outstanding contribution and commitment to academic excellence and environmental responsibility.

The GREEN Olympiad for Youth (GO4Youth) is a national-level, interdisciplinary competition open to students aged 18-30 enrolled in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across India.

Endorsed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and supported by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the Ministry of Education (MoE), the Olympiad aims to promote environmental literacy, critical thinking, and sustainable practices in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

In recognition of his achievement, the GO4Youth Secretariat invited Shisak to attend the Prize Distribution Ceremony on April 22, 2025 (Earth Day) in New Delhi.

The event celebrated outstanding performers from across the country and underscored the importance of youth participation in building a sustainable future.

The recognition in GO4Youth opens the door to numerous opportunities, such as membership in TERI’s Youth Network, internship opportunities at TERI, and building a strong environment portfolio, enhancing career and research prospects in sustainability and environmental sciences.