Guwahati: A Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight on Monday was stuck for close to three hours at the Delhi airport.

The reason – an altercation over chanting Har Har Mahadev.

As per the crew’s complaint, a lawyer seated in 31D was drunk and asked others to chant ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

However, as they refused a verbal duel started.

The cabin crew stepped in – an air hostess alleged that the passenger was trying to hide a bottle of soft drink which actually smelled of alcohol.

Both the warring sides have lodged complaints, and cops are probing the matter.

The passenger was handed over to security once the flight reached Kolkata.

However, the accused refuses all allegations – and complained of harassment.

He said as quoted by Times of India, “I greeted the crew with ‘Har Har Mahadev’ without knowing her religion.”

The passenger elaborated that he didn’t consume alcohol on board but had a beer at the Delhi airport before boarding.

An IndiGo official said the cabin crew reported the flyer as “unruly” and “drunk.”

As per an official IndiGo statement, “We are aware of an incident of unruly behaviour onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6571 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 01 September 2025. One of the customers onboard, under the influence of alcohol, was found to be misbehaving with the cabin crew and disturbing fellow passengers.”

And it added, “In line with established protocols, the said customer was declared unruly and was handed over to security upon arrival. A formal complaint was also lodged with the relevant authorities. IndiGo maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of disruptive or abusive conduct and remains committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all customers and crew.”