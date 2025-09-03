Kolkata: Was ChatGPT down on Wednesday?

Well, if you check social media, message on the frustration are galore.

The disruption has left users across the globe finding going tough to access the popular AI chatbot.

However, as of now, the logjam has been sorted it seems.

The outage seemed to be getting on people’s nerves and guess what India is among the worst victims.

The platform, Downdetector, has already been inundated with over 500 complaints from Indian users alone.

Over the last hour or so, complaints had been piling up big time.

Many users have expressed their anger on the social media.

Others are left fuming while the chatbot refuses to respond or send error messages.

And this isn’t the first time – earlier on too, the chatbot has played foul much to our chagrin.

But wait guys! Hold it!

You can now log back to ChatGPT.

But you know what – the credibility of these AI platforms does get a big hit due to such unwarranted disruptions.