Guwahati: In a late-night raid on Tuesday, Assam’s Dhubri police arrested a man and his son from the Halakura area after recovering a hand-made pistol from their residence.

The operation was part of intensified efforts to crack down on criminal activities in the border district.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Golakganj Police Station’s Officer -in-charge Debajit Kalita raided the house of Hamid Ali ,64, alias Dhulla, at Sonakhuli Part-I.

During the search, police recovered a hand-made pistol, leading to Hamid Ali’s immediate arrest.

His son, Majnu Ali (30), alias Sanche, was also taken into custody and brought to the Golakganj police station for interrogation.

Both are currently being questioned as investigators attempt to trace the source of the weapon.

Police sources revealed that the duo is also suspected of having links to the illegal drug trade, a development that could expand the scope of the investigation.

Authorities are probing whether the weapon was used to facilitate narcotics-related activities in the region.

Officials described the arrests as a significant breakthrough in efforts to tighten law enforcement across Dhubri, a district long challenged by smuggling and cross-border crime.