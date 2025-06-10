Dimapur: The National Highway Village Councils Forum (NHVCF) of Nagaland, a body comprising 13 villages, has written to the interlocutor for Naga peace talks, AK Misra, demanding the strict implementation of the ceasefire ground rules and rectification of their defects.

In a memorandum to Misra dated June 9, NHVCF convener Sebastian Zumvu and Vika H Chisi said some 30-odd armed cadres of the NSCN (Khango) came to Unity village under Chumoukedima district on May 23 and entered a private compound before attempting to assassinate one of their rival functionaries.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It said these cadres fired indiscriminately, causing panic and fear psychosis among the villagers. Several cadres were identified from CCTV recording and their names have been mentioned in an FIR lodged with the police.

The forum said following the complaint, the Ceasefire Monitoring Supervisory Board directed the police and Assam Rifles to raid the residence of the mastermind of the act, Khekato Kinimi.

However, Kinimi was not present in the residence as he, along with the other identified perpetrators, had taken refuge in their designated ceasefire monitoring office, where the police and the security forces could not enter because of restrictions contained in the ceasefire ground rules.

The forum sought to point out that this is not the first time identified criminals had taken refuge in the designated ceasefire monitoring offices of the various factions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It demanded that the perpetrators of the dastardly act at Unity village be apprehended and brought to book without any further delay.

“Provisions of the ceasefire ground rules be strictly implemented in letter and spirit so that cadres do not roam around in uniform and with arms, or indulge in extortion/illegal taxation, kidnapping or abduction for ransom,” the memo said.

It also demanded that the ceasefire monitoring offices of the factions should be done away with on the ground that these places have been converted into safe havens for criminals. It said all cadres of the factions should be concentrated in their designated camps.

It also said as and when identified criminals are found to be taking refuge in any place, including designated offices or camps, the security forces should be empowered to enter and apprehend the law breakers, for which the cease fire ground rules need to be amended.