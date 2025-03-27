Nagaland: Wildfire contained in Wokha district

Dimapur: A large wildfire that broke out in the Sanis village area between Baghty and Bhandari in Wokha district, Nagaland on March 25 has been contained, an official statement said on Thursday.

The fire, which was ascertained to have originated from a slash-and-burn jhum field, quickly spread into the surrounding forest and damaged parts of rubber plantations in nearby areas.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No casualties have been reported so far.

Upon receiving reports of the wildfire in the afternoon, the Wokha District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the district administration immediately rushed personnel to contain the blaze.

The district administration of Bhandari led by SDO (C) Arhomo Yanthan and Champang extra assistant commissioner Kilangtemsu arrived at the scene and closely monitored the containment efforts.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Bhandari SDPO R Phillip Yanthan dispatched police personnel from Bhandari, under Wokha district executive force, to assist in controlling the fire.

With the reinforcement of additional manpower, the fire threatening a high-tension electricity tower was brought under control, preventing further escalation.

SDPO Yanthan told this correspondent over the phone that it took nearly four hours to contain the fire. The damage caused by the fire could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

However, at around 1.45 am on Thursday, the fire reignited near the plantation farms. Vigilant volunteers managed to contain it before it could spread further.