Nagaland: Zeliang reviews NHIDCL-executed road projects

Kohima: Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang, who also oversees national highways, reviewed road projects executed by the NHIDCL during a meeting in Kohima on Thursday.

A total of 19 issues concerning road stretches in the state were discussed, with a focus on resolving land acquisition problems. The meeting was attended by district commissioners (DCs) of Chumukedima, Phek, and Meluri, along with the ADC of Jalukie and revenue officers from Kohima.

Fifteen out of the 19 issues raised were related to land acquisition. The road projects under discussion included the Peren-Dimapur (Package II and V), Dimapur-Kohima (Package I, II, and III), Kohima bypass (Package I, II, III, and IV), Kohima-Jessami (Package II, III, IV, and V), and Akhegwo to Avangkhu (Package I and II).

Zeliang emphasized the urgency of resolving these issues before the monsoon sets in and instructed district administrations to submit action reports by February. He also urged the use of gaon burhas (village heads) and village council chairmen to help expedite the resolution process.

Additionally, Zeliang addressed concerns about inadequate slope protection measures on the Dimapur-Kohima 4-lane highway. NHIDCL was tasked with retrieving records related to the right of way (RoW) from the National Highways Authority of India, as there were discrepancies in the existing documentation.

Zeliang also directed district administrations to issue final eviction notices for landowners who had received compensation but were obstructing construction work.