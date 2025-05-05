Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday announced a 2 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, raising the rate from 53 per cent to 55 per cent of basic pay and pension, officials reported.

The revised DA and DR will be effective retroactively from January 1, 2025, according to a senior Finance Department official.

This enhancement will benefit All India Services (AIS) officers serving under the state government, Central government employees on deputation, as well as pensioners and family pensioners.

The total financial implication of this revision is estimated at approximately Rs 73.22 crore for 14 months, with a monthly impact of Rs 5.23 crore. For the initial four months (January-April 2025), the financial implication amounts to Rs 20.92 crore (Rs 20.80 crore for DA and Rs 0.12 crore for DR).

The arrears for January to April will be disbursed in cash, providing immediate financial support. From May 2025 onwards, the revised DA and DR rates will be included in the regular monthly salary and pension payments, the official stated.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu conveyed his congratulations to government employees, emphasizing that the decision underscores the state government’s commitment to their welfare and aims to alleviate the financial burden caused by inflation.

He expressed hope that employees would reciprocate with dedicated service.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who holds the Finance portfolio, shared on X: “Happy to share that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has approved a 2 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for employees and pensioners, raising the rate from 53 per cent to 55 per cent of basic pay and pension, effective from January 1, 2025.”

He further added that arrears from January to April 2025 will be paid in cash, and the revised rates will be reflected in monthly payments starting in May 2025.

“This move reflects GoAP’s commitment to the welfare of its workforce and pensioners, easing the pressures of inflation and recognising their invaluable contributions to the state,” he added.