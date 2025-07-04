Guwahati: CUET UG 2025 results declared: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 on July 4, allowing more than 13.5 lakh candidates to check their scores at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates appeared for the exam between May 13 and June 4 to seek admission into undergraduate programs offered by central universities and other participating institutions.

According to official data released by the NTA, only one student achieved a 100 percentile score in four out of five chosen subjects.

Meanwhile, 17 candidates scored 100 percentile in three subjects, 150 students did so in two subjects, and 2,679 candidates attained perfect scores in one subject.

With scorecards now live on the official portal, participating universities and institutions will prepare individual merit lists.

Many of them are also expected to begin their counselling processes based on the CUET UG 2025 results.

Earlier, the NTA had released the provisional answer keys on June 17 and allowed students to submit objections until June 20.

After reviewing the feedback, the agency published the final answer keys on July 1, leading up to today’s result announcement.

How to check CUET UG result 2025

1. Go to the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on CUET UG Result/Scorecard 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Check and download the result.