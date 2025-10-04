Dimapur: The Zeliangrong Youth Organisation Nagaland (ZYON) on Saturday appealed to parents, guardians, and cadets to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the alleged sexual misconduct in Sainik School Punglwa in Peren district.

It also urged the authorities to handle all interactions with sensitivity and respect.

The ZYON, in a letter to the parents, guardians and cadets, said a case relating to sexual misconduct by a senior student of the school has been registered with the Jalukie police station.

Stating that the case is currently under investigation, it said the student allegedly involved in the case that reportedly occurred on September 21 has been expelled from the school.

“It has come to our attention that serious allegations of sexual misconduct by senior students toward juniors are being investigated,” the letter said.

Also Read: Suspected Nagaland miscreants set houses ablaze in Assam’s Golaghat District

“For this investigation to be thorough, just, and conclusive, it is imperative that we, as a community, stand together in support of the truth,” it stressed.

Stating that the safety, dignity, and well-being of every child are a “sacred trust”, the ZYON said any violation is both unacceptable and deeply troubling.

The organisation acknowledged the emotional trauma the families concerned may face. It urged the parents and guardians to break the silence if their children have been affected or have witnessed any inappropriate behaviour.

“We implore you to come forward and cooperate fully with the law enforcement agencies,” the ZYON urged, saying community cooperation is crucial to ensure justice, uncover the truth, and hold those responsible accountable under the law.

It also assured to provide support, including professional counselling services, to affected students and their families.