Kohima: The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) has expressed deep condolences over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died on Thursday at the AIIMS in Delhi at the age of 92.

The dominant Naga group, NSCN-IM, stated that with his demise, the Nagas have lost a great leader who consistently advocated for an honourable and mutually acceptable political solution between India and Nagalim.

“Manmohan Singh was a Prime Minister who stood out for his thoughtful approach to the Naga political issue,” the NSCN-IM said.

They recalled his words during a meeting with a Naga delegation led by the Collective Leadership of NSCN (IM) in New Delhi on December 7, 2004.

The group, in its statement, shared Singh’s commitment to resolving the Naga issue. “We are equally keen to work out mutually acceptable honourable solutions. We will be sincere in tackling the problem. We will give our utmost effort to hammer out an honourable solution. We will jointly explore every possible way to bring a solution. Yes, it has to be brought to mutual discussion and understanding so that a solution acceptable to both parties is arrived at,” Singh had said during the meeting.

The NSCN-IM highlighted that it was during Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister that he deputed three ministers to engage in dialogue with the NSCN delegation. On February 9, 2005, Singh assured the Naga delegates that “the pattern of relationship should be worked out.”

The statement also recalled his one-on-one discussions with the NSCN’s chief negotiator, Thuingaleng Muivah, at his official residence in New Delhi on June 24, 2005.

Singh had expressed confidence in resolving the issue peacefully, saying, “We are serious, sincere, and have the confidence that we could solve the problem through peaceful means. You have to be patient with us. We have started taking every positive step. We do not underrate your issue. This is our assurance.”

“We acknowledge his boldness and sincerity in his efforts to resolve the Naga political issue. The memories and experiences shared with such a remarkable personality will provide a lasting legacy for the Nagas,” the NSCN-IM stated.

“The Indo-Naga history will record his assuring words and commitment,” the Naga body concluded