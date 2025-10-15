Guwahati: Nagaland’s political landscape is undergoing a major shift as the Naga People’s Front (NPF) officially joined the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) government led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Political observers widely view this strategic alignment as a precursor to a potential merger between the NPF and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), suggesting the emergence of a unified regional front in the state.

The announcement came through an official memorandum issued by the NPF Secretary General and MLA Achumbemo Kikon.

Acting under Clause 10 of Article V of the party’s constitution, the NPF President promulgated an ordinance confirming the party’s decision to join the ruling coalition.

The ordinance came into effect on the morning of October 14, formalising the NPF’s entry into the government.

Responding to the political realignment, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also convened a high-level PDA meeting for 4 pm on Wednesday at the Chief Minister’s Residential Complex (CMRC) in Kohima.

Key political figures expected at the meeting include:

Y. Patton, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP Legislature Party Leader

Benjamin Yepthomi, President, BJP Nagaland

Abu Metha, Secretary General, NDPP

Rusemtong Longkumer, Senior Vice President, NDPP

Achumbemo Kikon, Secretary General, NPF

Apong Pongener, President, NPF

The meeting is expected to focus on the modalities of collaboration between the PDA partners and set the groundwork for deeper political integration.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rio, accompanied by Minister KG Kenye and other senior figures, visited former Chief Minister and former NPF President Shürhozelie Liezietsu earlier in the day.

The leaders also reportedly sought his support and blessings, a move viewed as symbolic and strategic ahead of the anticipated unification of the two dominant regional parties.

The NPF’s decision to join the ruling alliance not only strengthens the PDA numerically but also politically, as it brings together long-time rivals under a single platform.

With this shift, the balance of power in Nagaland politics could tilt even further in favour of the PDA, especially if discussions around the merger progress swiftly.