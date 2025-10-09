Dimapur: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has asked the Nagaland government to take decisive action on several pressing issues facing the state.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday, the NSF raised concerns including the Indo?Naga political issue; the influx of illegal immigrants; rampant unauthorized appointments; the need to upgrade Khelhoshe Polytechnic Atoizu; better indigenous representation in Nagaland University and the National Institute of Technology, Chumoukedima; implementing e?governance and ensuring transparency; empowering students and youth for self?reliance; repealing AFSPA from the Naga homeland; and abolishing the Free Movement Regime (FMR) while fencing the Indo?Myanmar border.

The federation urged the Chief Minister to intervene immediately and positively on these matters.

While commending the state government for forming a core committee to address the Indo?Naga political issue, the NSF pressed the government to go beyond symbolic gestures and work with full sincerity and courage to include all Nagas, even those divided by boundaries established by external powers.

It demanded that the government advocate integrating all Naga territories in line with the historical and political aspirations of “our people” and support political dialogue at the highest level, without preconditions, to achieve a lasting and honorable solution.

Regarding illegal immigration, the NSF called for establishing a special commission for the Inner Line Regulation and setting up a centralized database to maintain consistent data on the issue.

It also demanded an ILP?issuing office and checkpoints at the Dimapur railway station and airport, among other measures.

The NSF asked Rio to halt all illegal appointments immediately and ensure that the Nagaland Public Service Commission or the Nagaland Staff Selection Board carry out all recruitments.

It also insisted that the government hold accountable any officials engaging in these malpractices.