Guwahati: Locals in the Merapani area of Assam’s Golaghat expressed outrage after two youths they had apprehended were handed over to the Nagaland Police.

On Wednesday evening, two Naga youths, identified as Ranch Kikon and Chambe, were apprehended by locals in the Deyalpur area near the Merapani police station in Golaghat, Assam for transporting illegal drugs on a motorcycle.

The duo, allegedly from Nagaland, was found in possession of 333 tablets of the banned drug ‘Simpex’.

However, the situation took a contentious turn when the CRPF, stationed as a neutral force handed them over to the Nagaland Police instead of Assam Police.

Locals claimed that the youth were found in Assam and hence they were to be prosecuted as per the rules and laws in Assam.

This decision has sparked concerns among the locals, who question the CRPF’s actions and the inability of Assam police to take action.

No official statement regarding the incident has been made by the police yet.