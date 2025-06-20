Dimapur: Nagaland’s Chumoukedima deputy commissioner, Polan John, on Friday prohibited any quarrying, earth cutting, setting up temporary vendor stalls, or similar activities near National Highway 29 that may adversely impact the stability and safety of the highway and its users.

In a circular, the DC said the district administration observed that certain activities such as quarrying, earth cutting, construction activities, setting up of temporary fruits and vegetables stalls, and other land-related operations are being undertaken in close proximity to NH-29, including lands with right of way.

He said these activities pose a significant risk to the structural integrity of the highway and endanger public safety by increasing the likelihood of soil erosion, landslides, highway blockades, encroachments, subsidence, and fatal highway accidents.

The DC advised all individuals, village councils, and stakeholders to refrain from undertaking any such activities near the highway in the interest of safeguarding critical infrastructure and ensuring commuter as well as public safety.

He urged all concerned to extend their full cooperation in maintaining the durability of the route and the safety of all concerned.

The DC also warned that any activity found to be detrimental to the safety and integrity of NH-29 may invite necessary legal action as per applicable laws and regulations.