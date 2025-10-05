Dimapur: The Rising People’s Party (RPP) strongly criticized the Nagaland government, accusing it of undermining the principles of meritocracy and fairness in public service.

In an official statement, the RPP condemned the NDPP-BJP coalition for what it described as a deliberate and consistent betrayal of merit-based governance.

The party referred to the controversial move to induct non-cadre officers into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) as more than an administrative lapse, calling it a “calculated and dangerous subversion of the state’s governance framework.”

The RPP noted that various government service associations, including CANSSEA, FONSESA, NSSA, NIDA, and NF&ASA, had repeatedly expressed their opposition to the move.

However, the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance government, the RPP alleged, responded with an “arrogant and dismissive ‘damn care’ attitude.”

According to the RPP, the opposition-less state government now functions with an alarming sense of impunity.

“It has discarded the rule book and replaced it with a culture of favoritism and manipulation that rewards political allegiance over competence,” the party said.

The RPP recalled that it had earlier appealed to the government to protect the integrity of the IAS from political interference and irregular appointments.

“Just like the service associations, our appeals have been ignored,” the party stated.

The RPP further claimed that the current administration has triggered widespread demoralisation among dedicated civil servants and has significantly eroded the credibility of the state’s administrative institutions.

Calling for full transparency, the party demanded that the government publicly disclose the names of non-Nagaland Civil Service (non-NCS) officers shortlisted for IAS induction, details of how they initially entered government service, especially if they bypassed the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC), and the names of their political patrons.

The RPP declared that the people of Nagaland have the right to know who is responsible for systematically breaking down governance.

Reaffirming its support for the government service associations, the RPP pledged to stand by CANSSEA, FONSESA, NSSA, NIDA, and NF&ASA in their fight for integrity and administrative justice.

The party also urged every citizen committed to justice and good governance to reject what it called a “manipulative and corrupt regime.”

“Together, we will rebuild a merit-based system, eliminate corruption, and return power to the people, where it truly belongs,” the RPP concluded.