Dimapur: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Thursday said that women constitute more than half of the workforce in the state’s unorganized sector.

Citing the e-Shram portal report of 2021, Governor Ganesan mentioned that approximately 8% of Nagaland’s population is engaged in the informal sector, with women comprising over half of this workforce.

Highlighting the often-overlooked contributions of women in the unorganized sector, he emphasized their significant role in Nagaland‘s economy.

These women, he noted, are not merely contributors but often primary breadwinners for their families. Their unwavering spirit, he acknowledged, is essential for the nation’s progress.

“The resilience and dedication of these women have consistently shaped the socio-economic landscape of our state and country,” he asserted.

Speaking on the theme of the seminar, “Women Working in the Unorganized Sector in Nagaland: Challenges and Opportunities,” Ganesan acknowledged the vital role of women in the country’s socio-economic development, often unrecognized and underappreciated.

He also noted that workers in the informal sector face numerous challenges, including irregular income, inadequate infrastructure, and limited access to financial services.

Addressing these challenges requires raising awareness about government welfare schemes designed to support them.

Ganesan expressed gratitude to Entrepreneur Associates for their commitment to entrepreneurship and sustainable development in the state, stating that such contributions are vital for building a stronger, more inclusive Nagaland and India.