Guwahati: A new bridge over the Teesta River at Sangkalang was inaugurated on Wednesday, restoring road connectivity in the Mangan district of north Sikkim.

The bridge replaces the one destroyed by a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) from South Lhonak Lake in October 2023, which had disrupted access to Dzongu and tourist destinations including Lachen and Lachung.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sikkim Minister for Forest & Environment and Science & Technology P N Lepcha inaugurated the 230-foot-long bridge, built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under Project Swastik. BRO’s 107 Road Construction Company (RCC) of the 758 Border Roads Task Force completed the bridge in about five months.

The bridge, located along the Mangan-Chungthang corridor, will remain open round the clock and will support the movement of essential supplies, emergency services, and tourists.

Officials from the Mangan district administration and BRO were present at the inauguration.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!