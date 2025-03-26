PM Modi to attend Sikkim's 50th Statehood Day

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 50th Statehood Day Celebration of Sikkim as a Chief Guest on May 16, stated an official report on Wednesday.

The development follows the meeting of Sikkim’s Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Aug 27, 2024.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the meeting, CM Prem Singh Tamang extended a formal invitation to the Prime Minister to be the chief guest at Sikkim’s Statehood Day celebration on May 16, 2025, celebrating 50 years since Sikkim became the 22nd state of India in 1975.

According to the sources, PM Modi, during his visit, will inaugurate several development projects in Sikkim including the 500-bedded Namchi District Hospital.

During the visit, PM Modi will unveil the statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a tribute to the former Prime Minister’s leadership and contributions to the country.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sources said, PM Modi will also inaugurate Passenger Ropeway at Sangachoeling, which will connect Pelling to the famous Sangachoeling Monastery. This project will boost tourism sectors and will make it easier for tourists and pilgrims to visit the monastery.

During the visit PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for various projects that will shape Sikkim’s future. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Golden Jubilee Convention Centre in Namli, the Singh Shore Bridge, and the Bhaley Dhunga Skywalk.

PM Modi will launch the construction of a Working Women’s Hostel in Tadong, which will offer safe and comfortable accommodation for women professionals in Sikkim, the sources added.