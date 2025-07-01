Guwahati: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday urged the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to prioritize the construction of a double-lane highway connecting the Himalayan state with Siliguri, West Bengal.

CM Tamang met with an NHIDCL delegation led by Managing Director Krishan Kumar in Gangtok. Their discussions centered on enhancing road connectivity and improving convenience for commuters in the region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Our discussion focused on improving road connectivity and ensuring greater convenience for commuters in the region,” Tamang stated in a Facebook post.

He cited the “ongoing issues with the existing Sevoke–Gangtok highway,” which frequently faces difficulties due to “difficult terrain and weather conditions,” especially during monsoons.

The Chief Minister stressed the critical need for a “long-term, reliable solution through the construction of a standard double-lane highway to ease year-round travel.” He expressed optimism, noting that it was “encouraging to learn that NHIDCL has already engaged a consultant and is moving forward with plans for such an upgrade.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Tamang also extended his appreciation to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways for declaring the Melli–Singtam route as NH-210.

He added that “This 23 km alternative highway has significantly improved connectivity and brought new economic opportunities to Sikkim, offering a much-needed boost to local communities.”

MD, NHIDCL, Dr. Krishan Kumar, IAS met Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang, on 30th June 2025 to discuss improving road connectivity in the region.

Discussions included plans to upgrade the Sevoke–Gangtok highway into a reliable double-lane road and… pic.twitter.com/rVa2b3AYBr — NHIDCL (@nhidcl) June 30, 2025