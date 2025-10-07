Guwahati: The Sikkim government on Tuesday announced an increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners.

According to a notification from the Finance Department, employees and pensioners drawing pay under the pre-revised basic pay structure will receive an additional 6 per cent DA and dearness relief (DR), raising their total DA and DR to 252 per cent.

For those on the revised basic pay structure, the DA and DR will increase by 2 per cent, taking the total to 55 per cent. The hike will be effective from January 1, 2025.

The notification also stated that contract employees and work-charged staff drawing revised pay in regular scales will be eligible for the increase.