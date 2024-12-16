Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in ICAR RCNEH Sikkim Centre Sikkim.

ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region (ICAR RCNEH) Sikkim Centre Sikkim is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Senior Research Fellow (SRF) under AICRP on Poultry Seed Project. ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, a premier research institute under the Natural Resource Management division of Indian Council of Agricultural Research, has been promoting and conducting research, extension and human resource development activities in agriculture and allied sectors for hilly and mountain ecosystem of North Eastern Hill Region. The institute has been striving hard through activities in its various divisions to maximize the needed output aimed at fulfilling its goals. A quote from Thomas Alva Edison that “Inventions are not accidents they are the rewards for unceasing efforts” is well apt to the institute where there is one percent inspiration and 99% perspiration.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow (SRF)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs.37,000/- per month + HRA

Essential qualification: M.V.Sc. in any discipline of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and also having 5 years of BVSc and AH degree.

Desirable qualification: Experience of working in Poultry/Livestock Production Management/ Animal Genetics and Breeding with also efficiency in working on MS Office.

Age limit: 21 to 40 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 24th December 2024 altogether.

The venue is altogether in Office of Principal Scientist & HoRc, ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Sikkim Centre, Tadong, Gangtok

The reporting time is 09:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

How to apply :

Candidates must bring brief Bio-data, all the Certificates, Mark-sheets in original along with an application altogether to the Head, ICAR RC NEH Region, Sikkim Centre, Tadong, Gangtok-737102

They should also bring along with them attested copies of Certificates and also mark-sheets from Secondary onwards and affixing one Pass Port Size Photograph.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here