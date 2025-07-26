Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NIT Sikkim.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of temporary faculty in the Department of Computer Science and

Engineering in a purely contractual capacity. NIT Sikkim’s mission is to generate new knowledge by engaging in cutting-edge research and to promote academic growth by offering state-of-the-art undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes. It also aims to identify, based on an informed perception of Indian, regional and global needs, areas of specialization upon which the institute can concentrate

Name of post : Faculty in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering

Minimum Essential Qualification :

1. The candidates should also have B.Tech., M.Tech., & Ph.D. in relevant disciplines. (Candidates who have submitted the Ph.D. thesis may also apply).

2. Candidates with Ph.D. and teaching experience in reputed educational Institutions completed will be preferred.

3. If candidates with Ph.D. qualifications are not found, then M.Tech. with excellent academic record may be considered

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply online using the link https://forms.gle/JLw1AWhLqgXE6UGu5. The applications received on or before 4th August 2025 will be considered, and an interview will be held in online/offline mode.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here