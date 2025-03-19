Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical and teaching positions or jobs in Sikkim Manipal University Sikkim.

Sikkim Manipal University Sikkim is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Electrical Engineer and Assistant Professor in English Department at Centre for Distance & Online Education (CDOE).Sikkim Manipal University, State Private University, UGC, NMC AICTE and INC approved came into being in 1995 and accredited by NAAC with A+ grade (3.28/4), NIRF University Ranking 2023 (Rank-Band: 101-150) offers a wide range of Doctoral, Postgraduate and Undergraduate programs. With Online Manipal 360° learning experience, it has created a holistic learning ecosystem that enables students to experience learning through meaningful, engaging, and diverse ways. Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) formerly known as Sikkim Manipal University of Health, Medical and Technological Sciences came into existence as a result of the agreement signed between the Government of Sikkim and the Manipal Pai Foundation, with the aim of imparting exemplary education and health care services in the state of Sikkim and country wide. It is the first ever Public Private Partnership in the country for higher Education and Health Care Services. The University has two campuses: Medical campus and the Technology campus. Sikkim Manipal University was born to with the basic objective of strengthening the close link of education to skill development and the making the youth of Sikkim educated, skilled and employable, giving them the capacity to harness diverse opportunities both within and outside Sikkim. This will also create more job opportunities for the youth, thus solving the growing unemployment in the State. All courses run by SMU have got approval altogether from the regulatory bodies like Medical Council of India (MCI), Nursing Council of India, Indian Association of Physiotherapy, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) ,UGC and the Distance Education Council.

Name of post : Electrical Engineer

Qualification : B. Tech in Electrical Engineering from a recognized university

Experience :

Minimum 5 years of experience in electrical maintenance in a:

Hospital (preferred) Large Hotel Large residential or commercial facility

Proven experience in handling power distribution, lifts, incinerators, Generators, Sub Station ETP, CSSD, HVAC, and backup power systems.

Job Roles :

Electrical System Management & Maintenance Team Supervision & Leadership Hospital Infrastructure & Equipment Maintenance Compliance & Safety Regulations Emergency Response & Crisis Management

Name of post : Assistant Professor in English Department at Centre for Distance & Online Education (CDOE)

Qualification : BA & MA (English), NET, Ph.D

Experience : 2 years relevant experience is desirable

Additional Criteria :

PG in relevant disciplines with at least 55% of marks+ NET will also be considered Applications from candidates fulfilling the UGC/AICTE norms will also be considered Candidates holding Ph.D or who have submitted their thesis will also be considered Candidates should have good technical knowledge and also online teaching skills

How to apply :

For the post of Electrical Engineer, candidates may altogether email their CV at [email protected] by March 22,2025

For the post of Assistant Professor in English, candidates may altogether email their CV at [email protected] by March 27,2025

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2