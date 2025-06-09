Guwahati: The rescue team on Monday recovered the body of an Army man, identified as Sainuddhin P.K., in Sikkim’s Mangan district.

He was one of six individuals who went missing after a devastating landslide struck a military camp at Chaten in north Sikkim earlier this month.

Mangan Superintendent of Police (SP) Sonam Detchu Bhutia confirmed the recovery, stating, “The rescue teams have recovered the body of army man Sainudheen PK, who was among the six missing personnel after the June 1 landslide at a military camp in Chaten.”

The extensive search operation remains ongoing to locate the other five missing individuals. Beyond those missing, the June 1 landslide also tragically claimed the lives of three other Army personnel and left four injured.

Notably, relentless heavy rainfall has recently triggered multiple landslides, severely impacting North Sikkim. These natural disasters have significantly disrupted critical road and telecommunication connectivity across the region.

Inclement weather conditions had also stranded around 2,000 tourists for days in north Sikkim’s Lachen, Lachung, and Chungthang towns before rescue operations earlier this week evacuated them by road and air.