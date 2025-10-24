Guwahati: A rare butterfly, the Spotless Baron (Euthalia recta), has been sighted in North Sikkim’s Dzongu by nature conservationist Sonam Wangchuk Lepcha, marking its return after five years.

The butterfly was last recorded in the area on October 29, 2019.

The recent sighting on October 19, 2025, highlights the ecological richness of Dzongu and its significance as a biodiversity hotspot in the Eastern Himalayas.

The Spotless Baron is distinguished by its elusive behavior and the absence of white spots that appear on its close relatives, making each sighting particularly noteworthy for lepidopterists and conservation enthusiasts.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein participated in the 2nd Wakro Butterfly Meet, part of the 8th Northeast Butterfly Meet at Kamlang Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary.

He lauded the efforts of the Kamlang Valley Nature Club, the Butterflies of North Eastern India Group, and volunteers working to preserve the region’s butterfly diversity and promote eco-tourism.

“Butterflies play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance. Events like the Namdapha and Ziro Butterfly Meets have helped raise conservation awareness across the Northeast. It is heartening to see similar enthusiasm at Wakro, especially among young people who are emerging as biodiversity custodians,” Mein stated.

The Deputy Chief Minister also revealed plans to establish a Nature Trail and an Angling Spot at Kamlang to foster responsible tourism and support local communities.

He further unveiled a long-term vision to create a Butterfly Park in a remote part of Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at research, conservation, and eco-tourism, while ensuring the preservation of the region’s delicate ecology.