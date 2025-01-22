Agartala: A team of Assam Rifles seized contraband drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Agartala, Tripura.

The AR team intercepted the move of narcotics in the Salbagan area of Agartala city under the West Tripura district.

During the operation, the AR seized Yaba worth Rs 12 Crore.

Assam Rifles said that the operation resulted in the recovery of 60,000 Yaba tablets, valued at approximately Rs 12 crore in the international market.

“Two individuals were apprehended in connection with the smuggling activity”, a statement said.

The arrested persons were identified as Kanai Das (36), Village Bamutia, West Tripura and Kishan Kumar Sarkar (32), Village Rangutia, West Tripura.

“The recovered contraband and the apprehended individuals have been handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for further investigation and legal proceedings”, said Assam Rifles.