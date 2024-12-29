Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today said that the government is working towards empowering women in rural areas and has initiated efforts to make the youth self-reliant.

“The state government is working for the overall development of women under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Special importance has also been given to improving their socio-economic conditions. Along with this, initiatives have been taken to make the youth self-reliant,” he said.

Saha made these remarks while participating in a winter clothing (blanket) distribution program in the Taltala area of Ward No 40 of the Baradowali Assembly Constituency on Sunday.

During the program, the Chief Minister emphasized that blanket distribution is not merely a donation, but a means of building good relations with the people. “That is why we have arranged this small initiative today,” he added.

He added, “It feels good to be here today. The face of Tripura is gradually changing after our government came to power in 2018. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special importance to the development of the North Eastern region through the Act East Policy. There is no talk except for overall development.”

“Now in the North Eastern region, everything is improving, from national highways to the internet, railways, airways, and waterways. We have benefited a lot from the Prime Minister’s diamond model. The current state government is working towards development,” he said.

The Chief Minister also stated that the government is working towards making women in rural areas self-reliant.

“The number of self-help groups has increased several times compared to before. About four lakh women from all over the state have joined these groups. Empowering women is one of our priorities. The state government is working in the direction set by the Prime Minister for the overall development of women. Special importance has been given to improving their socio-economic conditions. Along with this, initiatives have been taken to make the youth self-reliant. They are being brought under various schemes”, said Saha.

Saha further informed that offers for Group D posts will be released very soon.

“Since this government came to power, the DA of employees has been increased. No agitation was needed for this. This government is a very sensitive government,” he added.

Additionally, in a separate program on the same day, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha participated in another winter clothing (blanket) distribution program in Arundhati Nagar area of Ward No. 39 of Town No. 8 Baradowali Assembly Constituency and handed over blankets to the citizens of the area.



