Guwahati: The Tripura government has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) to upgrade 19 ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes) in the state.

While TTL will pay 86 per cent of the Rs 683.27 crore upgradation plan, the Tripura government will pay 14 per cent.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Tripura government will spend another Rs 107 crore separately in order to improve the infrastructure of the state’s ITIs.

The upgradation plan will be implemented in five years.

Also Read: Nagaland: Peru 3rd nation to be country partner for Hornbill Festival

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The state government after extensive discussions today signed a MoA with TTL for the upgradation of 19 ITIs functioning under the industries and commerce department,” Chief Minister Manik Saha said.

The Chief Minister said that the ITIs have been offering outdated courses that no longer have job prospects, making it difficult for graduates to find employment.

“Under the upgradation plan, the ITIs will introduce new courses with strong job prospects, both in India and abroad. Another advantage of the plan is that TTL will eventually absorb ITI graduates, as it requires skilled manpower,” he added.

Saha said the new courses offered by the ITIs will attract students who have lost faith in the old ones.