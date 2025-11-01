Digboi: In a formal ceremony held on friday IPS officer Mayank Kumar officially took charge as the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Tinsukia, succeeding SSP Abhijit Gurav, who concluded a remarkable and eventful tenure that began on 15 October 2022.

Gurav the top cop would take charge as SSP Dibrugarh.

The occasion marked not only a change in leadership but also the end of one of the most impactful chapters in the district’s recent policing history.

During his tenure, Abhijit Gurav led several decisive counter-insurgency operations that significantly strengthened law and order in Tinsukia and its adjoining areas.

His strategic, intelligence-based initiatives resulted in the surrender of several hard-core ULFA (I) militants, many of whom chose to abandon violence and reintegrate into the social mainstream. These operations were widely lauded for their precision and humane approach, which prioritised rehabilitation alongside enforcement.

Gurav’s leadership in this domain brought a renewed sense of peace and stability to the district, which has historically been affected by insurgency-related challenges.

Beyond counter-insurgency success, Gurav’s administration made notable strides in crime control and civic policing.

His firm and focused approach led to intensified action against organised criminal syndicates, including narcotics trafficking, illegal timber and coal trade, extortion rackets, and emerging cybercrime networks.

Under his supervision, Tinsukia Police achieved visible improvements in urban governance, particularly in traffic regulation.

His initiatives in streamlining the town’s traffic system not only reduced congestion and accidents but also introduced greater discipline and safety on the roads — earning widespread appreciation from residents and civil society alike.

Community-oriented policing was another defining feature of Gurav’s leadership. He strongly believed that public cooperation is the backbone of effective policing, and accordingly promoted citizen engagement through outreach programs, youth interaction drives, and accessible grievance-redressal mechanisms.

His approachable and courteous demeanour made him a respected and trusted figure, both within the force and among the people he served.

Under his guidance, Tinsukia Police emerged as a more responsive and people-centric institution.

A moment of immense pride for the district came when Digboi Police Station was awarded the “Best Police Station” in the country by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) during his tenure.

The honour reflected the department’s operational excellence, efficiency, and commitment to public service, setting a new benchmark for police performance in Assam.

Adding further prestige to his service record, Abhijit Gurav, IPS, was conferred with the President’s Medal for Gallantry on the 79th Independence Day. \

The award recognised his extraordinary courage, leadership, and dedication to duty. The distinction was not only a personal achievement but also a collective moment of pride for the entire Tinsukia Police force, symbolising national acknowledgment of their tireless service and sacrifice.

Known for his humility, professionalism, and integrity, Gurav leaves behind a lasting legacy in Tinsukia. While handing over charge, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of the district for their support and cooperation, noting that serving Tinsukia had been one of the most fulfilling chapters of his professional journey.

His farewell was marked by admiration from both colleagues and community members, who hailed his balanced blend of firmness in duty and compassion in leadership.

Upon taking charge, the new SSP, Mayank Kumar (IPS), sought the continued cooperation of the people of Tinsukia in maintaining peace, ensuring public safety, and furthering the district’s progress. He reaffirmed his commitment to uphold the standards of professionalism and community engagement established by his predecessor.

“I look forward to working hand-in-hand with the people of Tinsukia to strengthen peace, security, and mutual trust,” he said.

As the district welcomes new leadership, there is widespread optimism that the foundation laid during Gurav’s tenure will continue to inspire proactive, transparent, and citizen-focused policing.

The legacy of effective governance, peace-building, and public service established under his stewardship stands as a proud chapter in Tinsukia’s law enforcement history.