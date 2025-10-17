Agartala: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh, on Friday issued a strongly worded statement condemning the lynching of three Bangladeshi nationals in the Khowai district of Tripura.

The deceased were killed on suspicion of cattle theft.

The neighbouring country described the incident as a “grave violation of human rights and the rule of law.”

The Government of Bangladesh urged New Delhi to ensure an immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation into the incident that occurred on October 15.

Describing the killings as “heinous and unacceptable,” Dhaka called upon Indian authorities to take concrete steps to prevent any recurrence of such incidents along the border areas.

“The Government of Bangladesh expresses its serious concern over this deplorable act and calls for the perpetrators to be identified and brought to justice,” the statement said.

It further emphasized that all individuals, irrespective of nationality, are entitled to the protection of their fundamental rights and dignity, even if they inadvertently cross borders.

Dhaka also reiterated its expectation that both countries would continue to work together to ensure peace, security, and humane treatment along their shared frontier.

The deceased, identified as Jual Miah, Sajal Miah, and Pandit Miah, had entered Indian territory on October 15, reportedly to steal cattle from Bidyabil Village, located 700 meters from the India-Bangladesh international border.

They were caught red-handed by locals, leading to a clash. The Bangladeshi cattle lifters, armed with lethal weapons, attacked the villagers, prompting an intense confrontation.

They were overpowered and mercilessly beaten by the mob, resulting in their deaths on the spot.

A day after the incident, a flag meeting was held on October 16, and the bodies were handed over to the Border Guards of Bangladesh.