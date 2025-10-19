Guwahati: The Border Security Force (BSF) intensified border vigilance in Tripura during the festive season and apprehended 21 illegal migrants in coordinated operations on Sunday, officials said.

The group included 11 Bangladeshi nationals and 10 Rohingyas.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF personnel detained 11 Bangladeshi nationals at Agartala Railway Station while they attempted to travel to other parts of the country without valid documents.

During preliminary questioning, the detainees admitted they had entered India illegally through the Indo–Bangladesh border in Tripura, officials said.

In a separate operation in North Tripura district, BSF troops intercepted 10 Rohingya migrants, including women and children, who reportedly tried to cross into Bangladesh.

According to the BSF, the group traveled from Delhi and Jammu and intended to return to Moulvibazar in Bangladesh with the help of touts.

The BSF stated that these arrests demonstrate its enhanced security measures to prevent illegal infiltration, human trafficking, and cross-border crimes during the festive period along the sensitive international border.

Authorities handed all apprehended individuals over to the concerned police stations for legal action.