Agartala: CPI(M) National General Secretary MA Baby on Sunday announced a renewed push to regain the party’s former strongholds, particularly Tripura and West Bengal.

Speaking at the party’s Tripura state headquarters, Baby said a comprehensive roadmap was adopted during the recent party congress to rebuild organizational strength in both states.

“We are prioritizing Tripura and West Bengal. A detailed strategy has been formulated to revive the party’s influence,” he stated.

Criticizing the ruling BJP in Tripura, he alleged rising unemployment and mass migration due to poor governance. “People are struggling to find work. We are committed to addressing these core issues,” he added.

He also stressed CPI(M)’s intention to unite secular and democratic forces against the BJP in the upcoming elections, starting with Bihar.

On Indo-Pak border tensions, Baby questioned the sudden ceasefire announcement, allegedly initiated by the U.S. He demanded clarity from the Indian government on the role of third-party involvement and reiterated CPI(M)’s stance that regional conflicts must be resolved bilaterally.

“Terrorism must be tackled firmly, but diplomatic channels should remain sovereign,” he said.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury and Left Front Convenor Manik Dey were also present.