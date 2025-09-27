Agartala: Female convicts make up only 6.29 per cent of Tripura’s total prison population, the state government informed the Assembly during its recently concluded session.

Replying to an unstarred question by CPI(M) MLA Nirmal Biswas, the Minister in-charge of jails said that as of September 15, 2025, there were 35 female convicts across the state’s 12 functional jails.

Of these, 27 are serving rigorous imprisonment, while eight are undergoing simple imprisonment.

The total number of convicted prisoners in Tripura stands at 556, indicating that women constitute a small fraction. The overall prison population is 1,622, highlighting that the majority are under-trial prisoners.

Tripura currently has 13 jails, though the Sabroom sub-jail remains non-functional. The Central Correctional Home in Bishalgarh houses the largest number of inmates, with 756 prisoners, while Amarpur sub-jail has the fewest. Among the six sub-jails with less than 100 inmates, Sonamura sub-jail accommodates the most at 124 prisoners, with the remaining five facilities having slightly over 100 each.

On a separate query by Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy regarding staff strength, the minister revealed that 438 sanctioned posts remain vacant across the state’s jails. Recruitment processes are underway for 249 male and 14 female prison guards, along with 16 senior computer assistants, while the Tripura Public Service Commission is tasked with hiring four pharmacists for correctional facilities.

Detailing medical infrastructure, the minister said the Central Correctional Home at Bishalgarh currently has two doctors and four staff nurses, while sub-jail inmates are attended to by doctors from local hospitals during weekly visits. Prisoners are referred to government hospitals for specialised or advanced medical treatment as needed.

The figures underline the challenges facing Tripura’s correctional system, including overcrowding, understaffing, and the urgent need for improved medical facilities.