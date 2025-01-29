Agartala: King George’s Medical University, Uttar Pradesh, has announced the launch of a Gold Medal in the name of Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha.

Sharing the information on X, Dr. Saha said, “Nostalgic moment for me. King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, my alma mater, has instituted a Gold Medal in my name for meritorious students excelling in Dental Sciences. I thank the entire KGMU fraternity for this honour.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

King George’s Medical University has written a letter to the Chief Minister, which reads, “On the occasion of your auspicious arrival at the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Faculty of Dental Sciences, on 26th November 2024, and impressed by your inspiration and contribution to the institution, the Vice Chancellor of King George’s Medical University, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, has announced the launch of the ‘Chief Minister Tripura (Manik Saha) Gold Medal’ to be awarded to the postgraduate student securing the highest marks in the subject of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery during the university’s convocation. In view of this announcement, you are humbly requested to kindly direct your office to complete the formalities regarding the award of the said Gold Medal.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!