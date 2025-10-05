Guwahati: The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) will supply 40 MW of electricity to Mizoram during the upcoming Christmas celebrations, continuing the long-standing power exchange between the two neighboring states, an official confirmed on Sunday.

Earlier, Mizoram State Power Corporation provided 40 MW of power to Tripura during the Durga Puja festival to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply throughout the festivities.

TSECL Managing Director Biswajit Bose explained, “We had an agreement to receive 40 MW during Durga Puja. However, our state drew less than the full amount due to lower demand.”

Bose added that TSECL plans to supply 40 MW to Mizoram again during the Christmas season, with the neighboring state expected to draw power throughout December and January.

During the four-day Durga Puja celebrations, TSECL aimed to supply 363 MW to meet increased demand. Although power consumption generally ranged between 290 MW and 320 MW, it peaked at 360 MW on Maha Ashtami (September 30).

“There were no power shortages or outages during the festival days because the power company took all necessary steps to maintain an uninterrupted supply,” Bose assured.