Agartala: Activists affiliated with the Tripura Pradesh Congress staged a protest on Wednesday against the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet in the National Herald money laundering case, laying siege to the local ED office.

The protesters raised slogans against the ED, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the BJP-led central government. A brief scuffle broke out between security personnel and Congress workers during the demonstration.

Senior Congress leaders, including Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Sudip Roy Barman and Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Asish Kumar Saha, led the protest and addressed the gathering at the end of the rally.

The leaders strongly condemned the central government for allegedly misusing central agencies such as the ED and the CBI to target political opponents.

Speaking to the media, CWC member Sudip Roy Barman said, “The Modi government and the BJP are attempting to divert public attention from the real issues faced by the citizens of the country. With elections approaching in states like Gujarat, Bihar, West Bengal and Kerala, the BJP is once again trying to build a strong narrative against the Congress to cover up their failures.”

Calling the charges against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi baseless, Roy Barman said, “All the allegations in the chargesheet are unfounded and fabricated. Nevertheless, the government continues to drag the case. We, the Congress Party, shall fight this injustice both in the courts and on the streets.”

When asked about the real issues the government should be addressing, he said, “The government’s priority should be resolving farmers’ problems, ensuring a social security net for daily wage labourers, and controlling the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. Instead, mainstream discourse is focused on Aurangzeb. Are we living in Medieval India?”