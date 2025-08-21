Arunachal Jobs SJVN Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of 13 vacant positions or jobs in SJVN Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

SJVN Limited Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant and Workmen Trainee (Cook) in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 10

Essential Qualification :

1. Graduate Degree in any discipline from recognized University & Typing Speed of 40 wpm

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. 10 years’ experience in Dibang Valley in Office Administration including liaisoning with State & Local Tribes /Bodies / Administration, Organizing Public Hearings / Meetings, Land Acquisition, R&R Implementation, Surveys for EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment), EMP (Environmental

Management Plan) and SIA (Social Impact Assessment), Public Relation building with Govt./Semi-Govt./ State/ Autonomous Bodies/ Public & Private Organizations

Name of post : Workmen Trainee

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification :

Recognized certificate in NCVT (Cooking) OR recognized certificate in catering with 1 years’ experience of cooking & catering meals in a hotel / hospital mess of repute OR Literate with 8 years’ experience of cooking & catering meals in a hotel / hospital mess of repute

How to apply :

Eligible and interested candidates must download the requisite application format from SJVN website, fill it up with relevant details, pay the requisite fee through Bank Draft and send the hard copy of duly filled Application Format, all the requisite documents (self-attested) and Bank Draft to Recruitment Cell at following address: – Dy. General Manager (Recruitment), SJVN Limited

Shakti Sadan, Corporate Head Quarters, Shanan Shimla, HP-171006

Candidate must pay non-refundable application fees of Rs. 200/- + GST@18% which shall be payable through Bank Draft. SC/ST/EWS/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Date of availability of Application Form on SJVN website up to 10/09/2025

Last date of receipt of filled in applications at SJVN CHQ Shimla (i.e. closing date of advertisement) is 30/09/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here