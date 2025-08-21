Digboi: Sonakshi Paul, a student of Vivekananda Academy has been ranked 4th in Assam’s Indian Talent Olympiad (Science ) Examination 2024-25.

Sonakshi is a student of standard VII.

Daughter of Swapan and Shila Paul of Mission Para area, Sonakshi’s achievement is a testament to her determination and academic excellence.

The Indian Talent Olympiad is a national-level competitive examination that evaluates students’ knowledge, reasoning ability and analytical skills.

Locking horns with thousands from across Assam, Sonakshi emerged among the top performers, bringing honour to her school and community.

A proud Sutapa Chowdhury, Principal, Vivekananda Academy said, “Sonakshi’s success is a matter of immense pride for the institution. Her dedication, perseverance and focus have set an inspiring example for her peers. We believe she will continue to shine in all her future endeavours.”

Digboi MLA Suren Phukan added, “Sonakshi’s success has brought laurels to the district. It would ignite hundreds and thousands of school children.”

‘This accomplishment not only highlights her individual brilliance but also showcases quality of upbringing and parenting and the mentorship at Vivekananda Academy school,” Phukan added.

Sonakshi’s elated parents have expressed heartfelt gratitude to the school and teachers for their constant guidance and encouragement in shaping their daughter’s success.