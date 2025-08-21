Guwahati: A woman allegedly threw acid on her husband while riding on his motorcycle in West Tripura district, police reported on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Shibaji Debbarma, a farmer, sustained burns to his face and neck and is currently receiving treatment at Agartala’s GBP Hospital. His condition is reported to be stable.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday when Shibaji was traveling with his wife, Sumitra Debbarma, to Chandpur. Without warning, Sumitra allegedly poured acid on him.

Shibaji stopped the bike and got off due to the pain. As he began calling for help, Sumitra reportedly tried to pour more acid on him but was stopped by villagers. He was then taken to the hospital.

Initial investigations suggest that the incident may be linked to domestic issues. Police believe that Sumitra might have been a victim of domestic abuse, which could have led to the attack.

No formal complaint has been filed by the victim yet, as he remains under treatment. Sumitra fled the scene after the incident and is currently being pursued by authorities. A search operation is ongoing to locate her.

Authorities stated that they will proceed with legal action once a formal statement from the victim is recorded.