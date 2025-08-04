Agartala: Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Monday stated that he is preparing to move the Supreme Court over the delay in holding Village Council (VC) elections in Tripura.

Speaking to reporters at the West Tripura District Court premises, Debbarma said there has been no official explanation regarding the delay.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“It has been a long time, and we have not been given any explanation for the delay. If the State Election Commission does not act soon, we will move the Supreme Court,” he said.

He clarified that legal action on this issue would not affect the Tipra Motha Party’s alliance with the BJP. “No rule says allies must think alike. The High Court has already directed that elections be held. For political convenience, I cannot let my people suffer,” he said.

Debbarma also condemned recent political violence in the state and urged all political parties to collectively address issues such as illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He was at the court for a case filed against content creator Saikat Talapatra, who has been booked under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Talapatra, who appeared before the court for trial, stated that he would await the legal proceedings.