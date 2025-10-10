Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday criticized the Trinamool Congress (AITC) and urged the West Bengal government to learn from Tripura about ensuring the safety and security of opposition leaders.

Speaking to reporters here, Saha accused the AITC of basing its politics in Bengal on falsehoods and intimidation.

“They tell lie after lie to serve their political interests. In North Bengal, Trinamool Congress orchestrated attacks on two of our leaders. They provoked people from a particular section of society to carry out the violence. It is an open secret,” he said.

Referring to the recent visit of AITC leaders to Tripura, the Chief Minister accused them of trying to create unrest in the state.

“They brought a tribal leader to manufacture chaos and portray Tripura as a lawless state. But the reality is different. A brief scuffle happened in front of their party office, which usually remains deserted. It was a spontaneous reaction, not a pre-planned attack,” he added.

Saha said the police acted swiftly to control the situation and ensured adequate protection for the visiting delegation.

“The police handled the matter sensitively. We provided full security to the Trinamool leaders, and no untoward incidents occurred during their visit,” he stated.

Taking a dig at the CPI(M), the Chief Minister said the Left had lost touch with the people.

“They have no connection with society but remain hyperactive on social media. An online presence does not translate into political relevance,” he remarked.

Saha made these comments while inaugurating the renovated College Tilla Lake premises in Agartala.

He said the state government allocated substantial funds to the Agartala Municipal Corporation and 12 other civic bodies to upgrade urban amenities.

“Agartala has undergone a major transformation in recent years, and all urban local bodies will benefit once the allocated funds are fully utilized,” he said.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over rising anti-social activities along the Bishalgarh highway and directed authorities to take stringent measures to curb them.