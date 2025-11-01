Agartala: Tipra Motha Party supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman said that his recent meeting with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has yielded positive results, paving the way for the resumption of talks on the long-pending Tiprasa accord in New Delhi.

Debbarman said that after months of deadlock, the stalemate over contentious issues had finally been resolved. “I received a call from the Union Home Ministry recently. Officials informed us that the talks will move forward. Those who earlier had reservations about our demands have now given their nod to continue the dialogue,” he stated during a social media live session.

His meeting with the Chief Minister at the latter’s official residence came amid speculation about growing strains between alliance partners—Tipra Motha and the BJP.

The friction within the alliance had reportedly prompted the BJP’s North East coordinator, Sambit Patra, to visit the state to defuse tensions.

Debbarman’s renewed optimism on the accord indicates that both sides are seeking to maintain cooperation, at least until the next assembly elections.

During his address, Debbarman also cautioned a section of Tipra Motha supporters against using hate-filled and ethnically charged language on social media. He condemned those who label Bengali-speaking people as “Bangladeshis” and reminded that Tiprasa individuals are often derogatorily called “Chinese.”

“This toxic exchange has gone too far. Even an elected MLA has been branded as a Bangladeshi, and fake stories have been circulated against the Chief Minister and MP Biplab Kumar Deb.

This must stop. If we continue indulging in such divisive debates, we only strengthen the hands of those across the border who wish to exploit our internal discord,” he said.

Debbarman also expressed hope that his petitions before the Supreme Court concerning Village Council elections and pending bills would soon bring relief to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).