Tripura: 5 arrested for aiding illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals

Agartala: In Tripura five individuals were arrested on Friday night for allegedly facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into India.

The arrests were made during a joint operation by the Government Railway Police (GRP), the 81 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), and teams from Sonamura and Jatrapur police stations.

The accused have been identified as Jalil Miah and Md Hassan of Dhanpur (Sonamura), along with Manir Hossain, Jashim Uddin, and Alamgir Hossain from Jatrapur in Sepahijala district, said OC GRP Agartala, Tapas Das.

Police said the crackdown followed intelligence gathered from recently detained Bangladeshi nationals across Tripura.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the arrested individuals were part of a larger network that provided accommodation, food, and transportation to infiltrators, helping them reach Agartala Railway Station for further travel.

During initial questioning, the arrested individuals disclosed the names of several other people suspected to be involved in the human trafficking network. Authorities confirmed that further investigations are ongoing, with more arrests expected.

Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi national was apprehended at Agartala Railway Station on Friday. Police also seized 14 kilograms of ganja from his possession. He has been produced before the court.