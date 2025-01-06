Tripura: 5 human traffickers nabbed for facilitating Bangladesh border crossings

Agartala: Security forces in Tripura have arrested five individuals involved in human trafficking, accused of aiding illegal crossings of Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals over the international border.

Tripura, with its 856-kilometer border with Bangladesh, has been a hotspot for such illegal activities.

Tapas Das, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official, shared that the arrests followed the detention of illegal Bangladeshi nationals at Agartala Railway Station.

On January 5, five traffickers were apprehended at Harihar Dola Market in Sepahijala District. The suspects were identified as Jayanta Das (30), Sameer Das (38), Jakir Hossain (35), Mobin Mia (34), and Gaur Chand Debnath (Sanu). They were found to have been helping Bangladeshi nationals cross the border illegally.

The GRP, in coordination with the BSF, Tripura Police, and other agencies, registered two cases and successfully arrested the traffickers.

They have been presented in court, and investigations continue as authorities work to dismantle the trafficking network.