Tripura: 9 nabbed with Rs 30 lakh drugs at Agartala Railway Station

Agartala: In a late-night joint operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized narcotics worth Rs 30 lakh and arrested nine individuals from a parcel van at Agartala Railway Station on Monday.

Officer-in-Charge of Agartala GRP Station, Tapas Das, informed the media on Tuesday that the operation was carried out following a tip-off about a large consignment of contraband hidden in a goods container.

“Based on specific intelligence, security forces searched the parcel van and recovered 1,500 bottles of Eskuf, a banned cough syrup. Subsequently, nine suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure,” Das said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Amit Kumar Srivastav from Bihar, Chintu Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Suman Mia from Agartala, Chotan Deb from Khayerpur, Aktar Hossein and Chan Mia from Khowai District, Rajib Sutradhar from Agartala, Majarul Islam from Bishalgarh in Sepahijala District, and Prasenjit Das from Ampi Nagar.

A case has been registered, and the accused were presented in court, where police sought their remand for further investigation.