Tripura: ADC to spend 50,000 per nurses to train in Japanese language

Agartala: Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council has decided to spend Rs 50,000 per nurses to train in Japanese language so that they could be able to secure a decent job in Japan, Chairman of Administrative Reforms Committee of the TTAADC Pradyot Kishore Debbarman said on Friday.

Making a formal announcement of the scheme, Debbarman said that, TTAADC has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Navis HR. The company had been supplying manpower to Japan.

“In the initial stage, the selected candidates will go to Bangalore to train in communication skills in Japanese. Lots of people from Orissa, Assam, Meghalaya and other states of India have obtained certificates from them. Those people have reached Japan with a decent package.

Japan is an aging country which needs manpower. States like us which have manpower should bridge the gap,” said Debbarman.

According to Debbarman, the aspirants won’t have to pay anything at the initial stage for the training. Authorities will adjust the fees of the training once the student gets their placements. TTAADC will sponsor a sum of Rs 50,000 for each of the aspirants.

Appealing the youngsters to grab the opportunity he said, youngsters should look up to the Malayali and Punjabi Diaspora living in different countries and doing well for their families

Speaking at the event, CEO of Navis HR Japan, Takako Oshibuchi said, “I saw many people working in Japan and they are sending money to their homes for their well being. I hope the youngsters from Tripura will also earn well once they get placement in Japan.”